Barbara Kay Crowder Davis, 74, of Pulaski, passed away on January 19, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski. She was born on February 20, 1950 to the late Garnett F. Crowder Sr. and Virginia N. Crowder. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Davis, son Shawn Davis, siblings: Garnett Jr. Crowder, Glenn Crowder, Vicki Mitchell, Dreama Burton, Danny Crowder.

Surviving is her brother: Jerry Crowder (Pam); nephew and special caregivers Randy Johnson (Lisa).

There will be no services at this time. Barbara will be buried at Cox Hollow Cemetery.