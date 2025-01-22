Barbara Kay Crowder Davis
Barbara Kay Crowder Davis, 74, of Pulaski, passed away on January 19, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski. She was born on February 20, 1950 to the late Garnett F. Crowder Sr. and Virginia N. Crowder. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Davis, son Shawn Davis, siblings: Garnett Jr. Crowder, Glenn Crowder, Vicki Mitchell, Dreama Burton, Danny Crowder.
Surviving is her brother: Jerry Crowder (Pam); nephew and special caregivers Randy Johnson (Lisa).
There will be no services at this time. Barbara will be buried at Cox Hollow Cemetery.
David Knapp
January 22, 2025 @ 4:40 pm
So sorry pray for family
Tami Conner
January 22, 2025 @ 4:49 pm
Robin, I’m very sorry to hear this. Prayers for you and your family… 🙏💓
Robin Crowder Meade
January 22, 2025 @ 5:18 pm
Tami Conner thanks Tami.
Leigh Bratton Hess
January 23, 2025 @ 4:31 am
Robin Crowder Meade I am so so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family. ❤️
Robin Crowder Meade
January 23, 2025 @ 5:48 pm
Leigh Bratton Hess thanks Leigh. Only one of Daddy’s nine siblings is left now. Time just keeps marching on.
Lilly McGuire
January 22, 2025 @ 7:51 pm
Praying 🙏 for those who loved her and the Staff that took care of her
Sue Elliott
January 23, 2025 @ 12:31 am
My condolences to your family
Diane Stevens
January 23, 2025 @ 1:52 am
Prayers