Barbara Lee (Barr) Arnett, age 84, passed away Monday, December 30, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1940, in Washington D.C. to Edward and Lila (Tanner) Barr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Barr.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Gary Arnett; a daughter, Robyn Arnett; a son, Scott Arnett; and cherished grandchildren,

Nicholas (Alexandra) Schrecongost, Jeremy (Victoria) Schrecongost (Victoria), Abbigayle Arnett, and Benjamin Arnett.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.

Her legacy of love, kindness, and strength will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She had a deep love for travel, embracing the opportunity to explore new places and experience different cultures, including memorable journeys to Asia and Europe.

A private service to remember Barbara will be held by extended family on January 11, 2025, in New Carlisle, Ohio.

A local service to honor Barbara’s life and memory will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, January 18, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate team at ACG Hospice for their exceptional care and support during Barbara’s final days. Their kindness and dedication brought comfort to Barbara and her loved ones for which the family will be forever grateful.

Barbara will be deeply missed. Her presence and love will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

The Arnett family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com