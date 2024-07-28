Barbara Sue Simpkins Wilson, age 77 of Dublin passed away Friday, July 26, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born April 28, 1947 in Radford, she was the daughter of the late Arlie William “Toad” Simpkins & Janie Melinda Smith. She was also preceded in death by husband Alvin Harvey Wilson, brothers Lee Simpkins, Arlie Kendall Simpkins, Cecil B. Simpkins, Exel Eugene Simpkins, Jerry Wayne Simpkins, Jr., sisters Eula Mae Meredith, Ethel Gaye Hussey, Elaine Melinda Davis and a great grandson.

Barbara retired after 30 years of service with the Presbyterian Children’s Home in Wytheville. She was a member of the Newbern Church of God.

She is survived by her

Son – Michael & Alicia Wilson – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Amanda Michelle (Chris) Carter, Rebecca Ann (Mark) Umberger, Aaron Michael Wilson, Joseph Michael Wilson

Brother & Sisters – Kathryn Simpkins – Michigan, Denver Simpkins – Dublin, Thomas Simpkins – Pilot, Patricia (Benny) Bedsaul – Dublin, Douglas Simpkins – Draper,

Betty (Jack) Slusher – Newbern

Special Friend – Arleta Brown

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Wilson-Grove Family Cemetery (Snowville).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Barbara’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.