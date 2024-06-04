Baseball Super Regional pairings set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The dates, times and television networks for the eight NCAA Division I Baseball Championship super regional sites have been announced by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference have advanced to the Super Regionals after winning their respective regionals over the weekend. All five programs – Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia – hosted their regionals as top 16 national seeds in the championship.

The five teams advancing to Super Regionals matches the ACC record and is the highest total since 2013. With five teams advancing, no conference in the country will have more representation in the Super Regionals than the ACC.

A total of eight Super Regionals are scheduled for this weekend, June 7-10. Each will be a best-of-three format, with the winners moving on to the Men’s College World Series, taking place from June 14-24 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Florida State will be making its NCAA-leading 18th Super Regional appearance and its first since 2019. The Seminoles combined for three wins over in-state foes Stetson and UCF to win the Tallahassee Regional. The eighth-seeded Seminoles will host the Norman Regional champion, UConn, with first pitch being schedule for noon on Friday, June 7, and airing on ESPN.

After defeating St. John’s in the opening game of the Charlottesville Regional, 12th-seeded Virginia defeated Mississippi State twice for a perfect 3-0 record and the regional crown. The Cavaliers will host the Charlottesville Super Regional and will take on Kansas State, who won the Fayetteville Regional. Virginia will make its ninth Super Regional appearance in the past 15 years. The best-of-three series will begin on Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

The No. 3 national seed North Carolina won the Chapel Hill Regional after three thrilling games against LSU. The Tar Heels used a walk-off grand slam to beat Long Island in the opening game before downing LSU on Saturday to reach the regional championship. LSU took Sunday’s contest, forcing game seven, which saw the Tar Heels win 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday night. North Carolina will play host to Tucson Regional champion West Virginia in the Chapel Hill Super Regional beginning on Friday, June 7, at 6 p.m.

After winning the Raleigh Regional, NC State will advance to the Super Regionals for the sixth time in program history. The Wolfpack defeated Bryant, South Carolina and James Madison to secure the regional title. No. 10 seed NC State will travel to Athens, Georgia, to meet seventh-seeded Georgia in the Athens Super Regional. On their way to a perfect 3-0 weekend, the Wolfpack never trailed throughout the Raleigh Regional. The series opener is slated for Saturday, June 8, beginning at noon on ESPNU.

Clemson advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010 after winning the Clemson Regional title. After opening the regional with a win over High Point, the Tigers defeated in-state foe Coastal Carolina twice to advance to Super Regionals for the first time in 14 years. The sixth-seeded Tigers will host Florida, which won the Stillwater Regional. The Clemson Super Regional will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, airing on ESPN.

At least one ACC team has reached the Men’s College World Series each of the previous 17 years in which it has been held, and multiple ACC teams reached the MCWS 11 times during that span. The ACC has placed a total of 31 teams in the past 17 Men’s College World Series, an average of just under two per season.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 7 – All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Evansville (38-24) at No. 1 Tennessee (53-11)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

UConn (35-24) at No. 8 Florida St. (45-15)

12 noon (ESPN), 11 a.m. (ESPN), 12 noon (ESPN2)

Kansas St. (35-24) at No. 12 Virginia (44-15)

7 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

West Virginia (36-22) at No. 4 North Carolina (45-14)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, with Monday, June 10 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 8 – All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

No. 15 Oregon St. (45-14) at No. 2 Kentucky (43-14)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

No. 10 NC State (36-20) at No. 7 Georgia (42-15)

12 noon (ESPNU), 12 noon (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

Florida (32-28) at No. 6 Clemson (44-14)

2 p.m. (ESPN), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

Oregon (40-18) at No. 3 Texas A&M (47-13)

2 p.m. (ESPN2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)