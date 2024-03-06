Beatrice Kemp Ogle, 93, of Pulaski, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 6, 2024. Born February 23, 1931, in Barren Springs to the late Burton and Bessie S. Kemp, she was married for 63 years to the late T. Elroy Ogle. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Carl Ray and Bonnie Kemp.

Aunt Bea, as she was known to her scores of friends and church family, worked for 32 years in the banking industry, and was a faithful member of the Pulaski Church of God for over 70 years. For more than 30 years she led and participated in the Care Givers ministry of her church. She was also devoted to Perry Stone Ministries, where she founded and led the Daughters of Rachel, and was the head intercessor for 44 years. Aunt Bea was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She often shared that God was so good to her, and she welcomed her homecoming.

Aunt Bea is survived by her nieces, Carla Kemp and Meg Rice of Kingsport, TN; special nephew Ricky (Toby) Riggins of Dublin; her great-nieces, Madison (Coy) Biorck, Haley Riggins; her great-nephew Josh (Tiffany) Riggins; her great-great-niece, Aria June Biorck; her sisters and brothers in law, Wanda and JB Riggins, Gary Ogle, and Garole Ogle; her neighbor, Debbie Blevins; many special friends and her extensive church family.

Services will be led by Bishop Perry Stone, Bishop David Jarvis, and Pastor Donald Jones. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 on Monday, March 11 at the Pulaski Church of God, with a funeral to follow at 7:00. The burial will be private at the Ogle Family Cemetery on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Care Givers Ministry, Pulaski Church of God, 1621 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski, VA 24301 or to the Voice of Evangelism, P.O. Box 3595, Cleveland, TN 37320.

The family is being served by Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com