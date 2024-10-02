Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Executive Order Establishing a First Responder Wellness Office, Increasing Coordination and Support for First Responder Wellness  

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued Executive Order 38, which directs the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to establish an Office of First Responder Wellness at the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to support the emotional, physical, and overall personal wellness of first responders in the Commonwealth. Given the significant cumulative effect of critical incidents involving tragedy and human suffering that first responders experience daily, more resources must be dedicated to supporting their mental and physical wellbeing. “Hurricane Helene’s tragic devastation of Southwest Virginia reminds us that our First Responders are always our frontline heroes that are there to rescue and aid Virginians in need. We must support them better,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The data clearly shows that repeated traumatic events experienced by first responders takes a toll on the human body, mind, and soul. The coordination and partnerships at the local, state, and federal level, along with the private sector, will provide much better support and results for our first responder heroes.” The Executive Order formalizes the existing Office of First Responder Wellness at the Department of Criminal Justice Services, directing them to provide training and support for mental and physical health of our first responder heroes, and creates a new Chief Coordinating Officer role under the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, directing the person to convene of work group of key state agencies, local first responder leaders, mental health professionals, clergy, and family members to advise on first responder wellness efforts. The Governor has approved a request from DCJS to allocate $3 million in unexpended Fiscal Year 2024 balances to the Office of First Responder Wellness to offer grants for non-profits and local agencies supporting first responder wellness efforts. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates that thirty percent of first responders develop behavioral health conditions. Additionally, recent studies indicate that first responders are suffering from PTSD, depression, and anxiety due to work related stressors considerably above the national average and the divorce rate is fifteen to twenty-five percent higher than the general population. Unfortunately, almost one in ten first responders report having thoughts of suicide. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Youngkin, we continue to support our men and women in law enforcement, corrections, fire, emergency medical services, and 911 dispatchers for their dedicated service to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terry Cole. “The entire team in public safety and homeland security is excited to lead this significant initiative.” “As President of the Virginia Sheriffs Association, I am deeply grateful for the Governor’s continued support of law enforcement and first responders. Having one central platform at DCJS for training and resources will be valuable as we seek to support our employees every day,” said Sheriff Brad Nunnally. “I applaud Governor Youngkin’s leadership to support our men and women in the field who provide support to our citizens each and every day. First responders deal with tragedies day in and day out that take a toll on someone over time,” said Chief of Police Scott Booth.