Belle Hampton Legacy Center Celebrates GivingTuesday with “Light the Path Forward” Campaign, Joining Millions Around the World Participating on December 2, 2025

This GivingTuesday, Belle Hampton Legacy Center will inspire generosity through its “Light the Path Forward” campaign – a movement to preserve history, strengthen families, and spark hope for future generations.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the giving season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 2, 2025, and throughout the year.

At Belle Hampton Legacy Center, history isn’t just remembered – it’s rebuilt. Located in the heart of Dublin, Virginia, the nonprofit is transforming a centuries-old homestead into a living classroom where families can reflect, learn, and plan for the future together. This GivingTuesday, the organization invites supporters to “light the path forward” by funding educational programs, preservation efforts, and family leadership workshops that keep heritage alive and relevant for the next 250 years.

Through various partnerships, Belle Hampton Legacy Center connects students, families, and communities through heritage-based learning. The “Light the Path Forward” campaign seeks to raise funds to expand these initiatives, preserve historic architecture, and create spaces for intergenerational storytelling and collaboration.

“Every family has a story, and Belle Hampton is where those stories come alive,” said Madeline Hoge, Executive Director for Belle Hampton Legacy Center. “This GivingTuesday, we’re asking people to give not only to preserve history – but to protect the purpose it represents by donating and volunteering. Together, we can ensure the past continues to light the path forward.”

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past thirteen years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger, showing up for people we care about, or giving to causes that matter to our communities, every act of generosity counts.

“This GivingTuesday represents more than a single day of giving – it’s a powerful reminder of our shared ability to create meaningful change together,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “When communities unite with purpose and compassion, they don’t just raise funds; they strengthen the bonds that make them resilient and hopeful. Every act of generosity, from big to small, becomes part of a collective force that builds a brighter future for all.”

Anyone interested in joining Belle Hampton Legacy Center’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.bellehamptonlegacycenter.org. For more details about GivingTuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org.