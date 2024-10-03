Belspring/Parrott Local Flood Assistance Fund

Many families across our region have been affected by the recent flooding, many of which live in our own community. In the Belspring and Parrott communities of Pulaski County, there are a number of households that sustained catastrophic flood damage causing these families to be displaced.

Belspring United Methodist Church has started a local flood assistance fund to provide help to those affected families in Belspring and Parrott. The church is working with the Twin Community Fire Department so that the funds go directly to the most affected families in those communities. Please note that the church is only accepting monetary donations, and not other items such as food, water, clothing, etc. The goal will be to get funds out as soon as possible for the families’ immediate needs.

We would like to extend an invitation to those wishing to donate to the neighbors in our community who are in desperate need at this time. If you wish to donate, directions are provided below:

In-person donations: Belspring United Methodist Church will be staffed to accept donations this Saturday, October 5th from 10 AM to 2 PM at the church. Church location is 7639 Stillwater Dr., Belspring, VA 24058.

Mailed donations: Checks can be mailed to

Flood Assistance Fund,

c/o Belspring United Methodist Church,

PO Box 190,

Belspring, VA 24058.

For more information, please contact:

Faith Bentley

email: faithb85@gmail.com

cell: (540) 392-2950