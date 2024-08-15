Betty June Smith Childress , age 94. formerly of Pulaski passed away on July 15 at South Roanoke Nursing Home in Roanoke. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Agnes Smith, her husband Harry B. Childress Jr., and son David Wayne Childress, brothers William W Smith, Douglas W Smith, and Ralph E Smith.

Betty attended public schools in Pulaski. She worked in the textile industry for many years and later as a cashier at Advance Auto Parts. After retiring she and her husband Jack moved to Seven Lakes , North Carolina . After Jacks death, she moved to Friendship Retirement Community in Roanoke and later was in the care of South Roanoke for several years until her death. Betty was a long-time member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pulaski.

She is survived by her Brother Garnett E Smith of Ocala, Florida, nieces Renee Jeffers, Debra Doty, Wendy Smith Warfield, Kelly Smith Owens, Melody Smith Burley and nephew Whitt Smith.

A memorial service will be held Friday, August 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 Fifth Street at Washington Avenue, Pulaski, Virginia 24301

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com, Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700