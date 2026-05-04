April 15, 1936 – May 3, 2026

Betty McCraw Allen, 90, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2026, at her home in Dublin surrounded by her family. She was a member of Mtn. View United Methodist Church and retired from Carilion St. Alban’s Hospital after 40 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George William and Manola Hall McCraw; and her husband, James Matthew Allen, Jr.

Survivors include her sons, James Matthew “Matt” Allen III (Kymberly) and Gregory William Allen (Kimberly), all of Dublin; daughters, Pamela Jo Allen of Dublin, and Susan Elaine Kinder (Bryant) of Snowville; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren (and another on the way); sisters, Dawn Morehead, Nancy Dunford, Lauretta Roop, and Diane Tolbert (Mel), all of Dublin; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 am on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 am with Tracy Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Mtn. View Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The Allen family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com