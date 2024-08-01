Betty Sue Phillips Martin, affectionately known as Sue to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024, at her home in Pearisburg, Virginia. Born on February 2, 1965, in Pulaski, Virginia, Sue was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.



Sue is survived by her devoted mother, Juanita Phillips, and her loving husband, Albert Charles Martin. She was a nurturing and caring mother to her sons, Albert Charles Martin II (Christina Ratcliffe) and David Dewayne Martin (Kyla Webb), and a cherished step-mother to Heather Dawn Edwards. Sue’s role as a grandmother to Lilly Jean Spencer and Alora Marie Martin was one of her greatest joys. She shared a special bond with her siblings, brother Mike Phillips and Wayne Phillips, sister Linda Conley, and step-sisters Lori Reeves and Dreama Martin. Her life was further enriched by the presence of several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Preceding her in death was her father, Garnet Lee Phillips, who instilled in her the values of kindness and perseverance, and her sister, Brenda James, with whom she shared countless cherished memories. She was also preceded by her father and mother-in-law, Haven and Sally Martin.



Sue’s passion for life was evident in her many interests. She was an excellent cook, known for her delicious meals and the warmth she brought to every family gathering. Her love for the outdoors was reflected in her enthusiasm for camping, where she spent many happy days surrounded by nature and loved ones. Sue was also a keen crossword puzzle enthusiast, a hobby that she approached with the same patience and determination that she applied to all aspects of her life. Above all, Sue’s heart belonged to her family, especially her grandbabies, who were the light of her life.



A private ceremony will be held to honor Sue’s life, and she will be laid to rest in the scenic hills of Virginia, which she so dearly loved. A guestbook is available to send condolences to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to serve the Martin family.