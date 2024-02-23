On February 23, 2024, our dear Beulah B. Webb, of Draper, passed from her earthly home to her heavenly one. Beulah devoted her life to the service of others.

Born May 13, 1938 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Otis M. Bishop & Virginia Edwards Bishop. She was a faithful member of Draper Methodist Church and held many offices throughout the years. She loved and cared for her family and retired from Pulaski County Social Services

Beulah is preceded in death by her husband, William M. Webb, Sr., and her eldest son, William M. Webb, Jr. She is survived by: her son, Anthony R. Webb, Dublin, daughter in law, Kathy H. Webb, Draper; granddaughters, Elizabeth R. Webb, Pulaski, and Stephanie N. Cressell, Dublin; great grandson, Connor L. Cressell, Dublin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

While we rejoice in her journey to heaven, she will be dearly missed by all those who called her mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM – Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Bowers Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

The family will have a private interment at the Duncan Family Cemetery, Draper.

If you would like to honor Beulah’s memory, we are asking donations to be sent to Draper Methodist Church (3080 Greenbriar Road, Draper, VA 24324).

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.