Beulah Sylvia Flinchum, 86, from the Hiawassee community, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9th, 2025, at her home with her son Jerry Flinchum holding her hand. She was born on May 20th, 1938. to General Washington Nunn and Orphie Dorothy Moore Nunn, along with four brothers and three sisters, all who have preceded her in death. Beulah was also preceded in death by her devoted and beloved husband of 50 years, Pastor Archie Eddie Flinchum as well as two grandchildren.

To say that Beulah believed in God would be a huge understatement. She learned very early in life to turn herself completely over to God and she continued to worship him until she was able to meet him face to face. She remained active at the Peak Creek Mission on Case Knife Road until her declining health made it impossible to attend. Beulah will also be remembered for southern style home comfort food; She loved cooking her biscuits and gravy or a pot of pinto beans with homemade cornbread with fried potatoes. She also enjoyed the simple life of reading Amish novels, sewing, playing checkers or marbles while enjoying reruns of Little House on the Prairie and The Walton’s.

Left to cherish her legacy are her children: Steve Flinchum (Belinda) of Hiawassee, Jerry Flinchum of Hiawassee, Danny Flinchum of Christiansburg. Rocky (Veronica) Flinchum of Pearisburg. Connie Kegley of Pulaski and Barbara (Richard) Riggins of Hillsville.

The Lord blessed Beulah with 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family will be greeting friends at a visitation in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services in Pulaski at 815 Randolph Avenue on Tuesday evening from six o’clock until eight o’clock.

A funeral service celebrating her life and homecoming will be held Wednesday afternoon beginning at twelve o’clock at the Peak Creak Mission of Prayer located on Case Knife Road with her sons, Jerry and Rocky officiating. Committal services will follow at the family cemetery located on Old Hurst Road in Hiwassee.

