Beverly June Dalton Quesenberry, age 96 of Newbern passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2026 to go be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ

Born April 28, 1930, June grew up in Pulaski County and was a 1948 graduate of Pulaski High School. On September 12, 1947 she married her childhood sweetheart, James Elwood Quesenberry, with whom she shared 41 beautiful years of marriage. She was a devoted mother, a loving grandmother, and a proud great-grandmother.

June’s faith was her foundation and despite life’s challenges you could still find her every Sunday singing in the choir and praising the Lord. She leaves behind a legacy of unwavering trust in God’s plan, with a deep love and duty for family and community. When she wasn’t with her family or at church you could find June volunteering where needed. As a volunteer at Pulaski’s hospital for over 40 years, June was honored with the Frist Humanitarian Volunteer Award in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Kyle Murphy and Lillian Dalton Murphy; husband, James Elwood Quesenberry; daughter & son-in-law, Patricia Ann “Pat” (Ron) Dodson; son and daughter-in-law, James Steven “Steve” (Tina) Quesenberry.

Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Sarah (Billy) Wagner, Mark Quesenberry, Brian Quesenberry, Ross (Chenoa) Payne, Ashley (Daryn) Simmers, Christopher Dodson; Great grandchildren, Will (Brooke) Wagner, Jeremy Wagner, Olivia Wagner, Kason Wagner; Great-great grandson “on the way”, Liam Wagner; and special sister-in-law, Freeda Q. Story.

June will be laid to rest at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank many of those involved with caring for their grandmother in her final years – You are greatly appreciated.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.