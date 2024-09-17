Billy Duval Craig, 83, of Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Billy was a proud veteran and served in the United States Marines Corp for 6 years where he received a good conduct medal and a Marksman badge.

He was an avid golf and football lover, especially for Virginia Tech. Billy played on his marine’s football team, Concord university football team and Dublin’s high school football team. Billy was also a car enthusiast; his pride and joy was his 1950’s Triumph which was on the cover of Moss Magazine.

He is preceded by his parents, Edward and Eleanor Craig; stepson, Mike Baldwin; brothers, Harold Craig, Edward Craig; sister, Nita Serdich.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kathy Craig; children, Michelle Mitchell, Scott Craig (Donna); brother, Dwayne Craig (Annie); sister, Sherry Rucker (Jim); grandchildren, Trevor, Lindsay, Alexandra, Savana, Holly; great-grandchildren, Kira, Karli; niece, Kim Burks; and best childhood friend, Paul “Porky” Cox.

A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Rd, Dublin, VA 24084.