Billy Ray Saul
Billy Ray Saul, age 65 of Fairlawn passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at his home. Born
December 9, 1958 in Radford he was the son of the late William Douglas Saul & Dorothy
Mae Lyon Davis. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Harman and
brother, Cloud Patton Saul.
Billy Ray is survived by his
Wife – Melodye Selby Eureka Saul
Daughter – Mindy Lynn (Gabrielle) Saul
Great Granddaughter – Sophia Roberts
Brothers – Irvin Randolph (Patty) Saul, Ralph Edward (Elizabeth) Saul, Douglas Lynwood
(Martha) Saul
Sister – Carolyn D. (Mike) Smith
Many nieces, nephews and extended family
Memorial services will be announced and held at a future date.
Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.