Billy Ray Saul, age 65 of Fairlawn passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at his home. Born

December 9, 1958 in Radford he was the son of the late William Douglas Saul & Dorothy

Mae Lyon Davis. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Harman and

brother, Cloud Patton Saul.

Billy Ray is survived by his

Wife – Melodye Selby Eureka Saul

Daughter – Mindy Lynn (Gabrielle) Saul

Great Granddaughter – Sophia Roberts

Brothers – Irvin Randolph (Patty) Saul, Ralph Edward (Elizabeth) Saul, Douglas Lynwood

(Martha) Saul

Sister – Carolyn D. (Mike) Smith

Many nieces, nephews and extended family

Memorial services will be announced and held at a future date.

To sign Billy Ray’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

