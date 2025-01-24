October 1, 1938

January 22, 2025

Billy Ray Sowers, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harless Calvin and Pearl Ayers Sowers; his loving wife, Barbara Jean McCoy Sowers; his son, Ronald Ray Sowers; and his siblings, H.C. Sowers, Tommy Sowers, Virginia Small, Gertrude Buckland, Clarence Sowers, Lillie Mae Trigg and Norma Bishop.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and David Linkous; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Amy Sowers; grandchildren, Taelor Sowers (Steve Snider), Angie Linkous, Kristen Ferrell (Ryan), and Brandon Sowers; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Brieana, Ali and Rylan; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Lake Linkous; and many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025, at Calvary Baptist Church in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Worles officiating. Interment will take place privately at another time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Blessing Meals Ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, 624 Sixth Street, Radford, VA, 24141.

The Sowers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.