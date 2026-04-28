Blacksburg Bruins Defeat Cougars

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Blacksburg, behind the pitching and hitting of Zay Noble, defeated the visiting Cougars Tuesday, 7-3.

Noble pitched a complete game, going all seven innings. He struck out seven and allowed three runs, with just two of those being earned. He went three for four at the plate, knocking in four runs.

Sam Szefc and Bryce Dowdy had two hits each. Szefc scored three runs and had one RBI.

The Cougars were led by Cade Souder’s three hits. Bryce Beeler had two hits, and Jude Garrett hit a home run in the sixth inning.

Blacksburg scored one run in both the first and third innings. They would then score one more in the fifth to go up 3-0.

The Cougars would get on the scoreboard at the top of the sixth on Garrett’s homer.

The Bruins would answer in their half of the sixth, scoring four times to go ahead 7-1

Pulaski County (5-7) would score twice in the seventh, but it was too little too late.

Cougar head coach Greg Allen remarked, “Tip of the cap to the Bruins pitcher. He kept us off balance the whole game. The defensive mistakes were the difference in the game.” He then added, “ We also didn’t have a good approach at the plate.”

Cougar pitcher Seth Carter took the loss on the mound as he went 5.2 innings. He allowed six runs, but only one was earned. He walked three, striking out six. The Cougars committed four huge errors.

The Cougars return home this Friday to host the Titans of Hidden Valley. First pitch is slated for 5 pm.

Pul. Co. 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 – 3

B-burg 1 0 1 0 1 4 x – 7

Pulaski Co. – 3 runs – 8 hits – 4 errors

Blacksburg – 7 runs- 11 hits – 1 error

Pulaski Co. – LP – Carter

Blacksburg – WP – Noble