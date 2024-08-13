Blacksburg takes first RRD golf match

In the first River Ridge District match of the year, Blacksburg easily outdistanced field with a 4 under total of 284 on the Blacksburg Country Club par 72 course. They are the 2-time defending State champs and have 5 starters back.

Medalist were Greyson Laird and Cameron Sharp of Blacksburg and Sam Dowdy of PH, all with 70’s.

For Pulaski County, Evan Singleton’s score placed him 13th and Mikey Gonzalez tied for 15th.

Points are accrued through all 6 RRD matches to determine All-District.

The 320 was the lowest team score in at least three years.

Team and individual scores:

PC- 320-Evan Singleton 78, Mikey Gonzalez 80, Will Rackaway 81, Keaton Jones 81, Johnny Anderson 82, Thatcher Singleton 85

Salem- 314- Ha 71, Bateman 80, Bocock 81, Andrews 82

Christiansburg 315 – Cummins 72, Sawyer 80, Rezac 81, Dudash 82

Hidden Valley 322 – Camp 74, Boan 79, Palmer 84, Engl 85

PH 315 – Sam Dowdy 70, Gilreath 72, Stephenson 82, Leffel 91

Blacksburg 284 – Greyson Laird 70, Cameron Sharp 70, Albert 71, Skinner 73

Cave Spring 332 – Draper 76, McAfee 81, West 87, Rupert 88

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School