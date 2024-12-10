Bluegrass jam with Santa on tap in Snowville Dec. 12

Bluegrass Music Jam, Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Snowville Ruritan Club, 4867 Lead Mine Road, Snowville.

Calling all kids! Bring your wish list. Santa Claus will be at the Jam.

Serving breakfast with biscuits, gravy, eggs, bacon and sausage, pancakes (gluten-free also available), desserts and drink.

If you cannot stay, you can get a “to go” box to take home.

Help us help our school and community!

Sponsored by the Snowville Ruritan Club.

“We are always looking for new members!”