Bob Taylor Sr., of Pulaski, died April 1, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Taylor. They were married for 66 years. Shirley died July 11, 2024.

He was a machinist for a glass factory for 38 years.

Bob is survived by sons, Bobby Taylor Jr. and wife, Tina; Frank Taylor, and David Taylor and wife, Pam.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to his cousin, Larry Freeman.

Bob was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.