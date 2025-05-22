Bonnie Jean Bane Talbert, 73, of Pulaski, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at her home.

She was born November 6, 1951, in Giles County, the daughter of the late Lewis Thomas, Sr. & Bernice Handy Bane.

Bonnie was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She was a previous employee of Volvo. Her biggest passion in life was playing slot machines and lottery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Thomas, Sr. & Bernice Irene Handy Bane and her childhood sweetheart and husband of almost 50 years, Daniel Ray Talbert.

Left to cherish her memory are her son & daughter-in-law, Kevin & Brittany Talbert; her beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner and Haley; her brothers & sisters-in-law, Lewis (“Tom”) Bane, Jr., and Tim & Judy Bane; her sisters & brothers-in-law, Linda & Ray Gill and Patty & Donnie Woodyard; Danny’s siblings who were very special to her, Mike & Joyce Talbert, Elizabeth & Ernest Miller, Barbara Spangler and Patricia Farmer; special friends, Becky Shafer, Peggy Perdue and Donna Orseno; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Bonnie’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no public services. She will be laid to rest with Danny in Walkers Creek Cemetery at a later date.

The Talbert family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540)921-2985.