VDOT releases plan to advance system of connected multi-use trails



RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) released its Statewide Multiuse Trails Plan, which provides a framework to inform the development of a connected, statewide multiuse trail network across the commonwealth, which will increase trail access for residents and visitors of Virginia. The release of the plan coincides with Bike Month, held every May to encourage more people to try biking and showcase the environmental, health and financial benefits of bicycling.

VDOT established a State Trails Office in 2023 at the direction of the General Assembly, and the plan, released May 1, was compiled by the office to serve as a resource for local governments and regional entities to identify priorities for expanding their trail systems in a manner that enhances transportation options, recreational opportunities, economic development, health outcomes, and standards of living.

“The Statewide Multiuse Trails Plan better equips agencies and partners to create a safe, accessible, and regionally connected network of trails,” VDOT Chief of Policy Angel Deem said. “The actions laid out in the plan support the commonwealth’s vision of a multimodal trail system that enhances connectivity, promotes equitable access, and improves quality of life for all Virginians.”

Multiuse trails provide dedicated, separated spaces for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non‑motorized users, thereby reducing conflict points and enhancing safety. Trails connect people to where they live, work and play, functioning as true active transportation corridors.

Virginia is home to several of the most notable multiuse trails in the United States, in addition to boasting the longest section of the world-renowned Appalachian Trail for hikers and a combined total of more than 825-miles of U.S. Bike Routes enjoyed by bicyclists. The Statewide Multiuse Trails Plan documents the over 1,500 miles of existing multiuse trails, along with the over 2,900 miles of planned multiuse trails.

Currently, about 36% of Virginians live within a half-mile of an existing multiuse trail. If the inventory of planned trails were constructed, this number could grow to 50%, equating to approximately 4.3 million Virginians living within walking distance of a multiuse trail.

With release of its plan, VDOT’s State Trails Office will continue to support local and regional partners as they develop new trail projects and seek to connect regional trail networks. Its support includes an online multiuse trail resource termed the Resource Hub, which is a centralized clearinghouse for trail-related information and an inventory of the state’s existing and planned multiuse trail network.