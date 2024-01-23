Bonnie Jean Taylor, 92, from Hiwassee, Virginia passed away peacefully at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ on January 21, 2024.

Born in 1931 she was the third of six children (Carl, Gaye, Agnes, Hattie Marie, and Keith) of Laddie Bell Graham and Ernest Bruce Taylor, also of Hiwassee, all of whom predeceased her.

After attending Draper High School she married her beloved husband of over 60 years Stanley Taylor (deceased) with whom she had two children, William E. Taylor (deceased) and Patricia Abigail “Gail” Moliver.

Bonnie was a member of the Pulaski Primitive Baptist Church in Newbern. She was a spiritual, principled and hardworking person. She was charitable to those less fortunate than herself. Bonnie had a successful career at Klopman Mills where she rose to the rank of the company’s first female quality control inspector. In her 34 years of employment she missed one single day of work only because the local police informed her that the road to the plant was closed because of icy conditions and she was forced to return home.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter Gail Moliver (Donald) of Middletown, NJ who was Bonnie’s caregiver for the past six years; grandchildren: William Derrick Taylor and his daughter Lily Taylor both of Rockwell, NC; Candida Brown and her sons John, Jr. (and his son JR, Jr.) , Jacob and a daughter Katherine Grace who predeceased Bonnie; Brady Dehart and his daughters Miranda Cartwright (Brae) and her children Railyn, Hunter, and Chloe; and Mia from Fincastle and Roanoke, respectively; McKenzie Moliver (Aadi) and their daughter Scarlett from Holmdel, NJ; and Harrison Moliver (Katelyn) and their daughter Lily Grace from Middletown, NJ. Bonnie also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Deidre Taylor and her daughter Holly (and son Robbie) both of whom reside in Rockwell, NC.

Bonnie is survived by numerous nephews and nieces and a special nephew Thomas Marshall of Pulaski for whom the family is eternally grateful for his generous support and kindness and special nieces Sherry Hurst (who never missed a birthday), Jennifer Turman (of Norfolk, Virginia who managed to visit her frequently), and Jana Madden of Sarasota, Florida and Tina Purcell of North Carolina—both of whom brought great joy and laughter to Bonnie when they visited. A special thank you to nieces Julie, Fonda, Tonya, and Tammy Lynn; and nephew Michael Wayne, as well.

Bonnie will be interred at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia in the near future. There will be a graveside memorial service and Celebration of Bonnie’s Life in the Spring and friends and family will be invited to attend. In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness to a stranger as a way of remembrance.

Bonnie had a full life that was well-lived. She cherished her babies and grandbabies very much. She will me missed as the Grand Matriarch of our family. May her memory be a blessing.