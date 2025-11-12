Boone Charges to Podium, Carroll Excels at State Cross Country Meet

SALEM – Pulaski County High School’s senior Cole Boone and junior Dani Carroll took on the state’s best runners at the VHSL Class 3 Cross Country Championships in Salem on Saturday. Capitalizing on the mild weather and a fast course at Green Hill Park, both athletes delivered strong performances to close out their seasons.

Boone Saves His Best for Last with 3rd Place Finish

Senior Cole Boone, already known as one of Virginia’s top distance runners, proved his mettle by charging to the podium in the boys’ Class 3 race. Boone seized 3rd place overall with a blistering time of 15:38.8. The All-State honor is a fitting conclusion to his final cross country season, cementing his legacy as an elite Pulaski County athlete.

Carroll Battles to Strong Finish in Girls’ Competition

Junior Dani Carroll finished her impressive season by competing against a packed field in the girls’ Class 3 race. Carroll ran a tough, competitive race, earning 73rd place with a time of 22:29.2. Simply qualifying for the state meet is a major accomplishment, and Carroll’s solid performance sets a high bar as she prepares for her final cross country season with the Cougars next year.

—

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School