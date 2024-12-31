December 31, 2024 Boone named All-State in Cross Country News Pulaski County High School’s Cole Boone has been named to the All-State Class 3 Cross Country team. Boone, a junior, took the third position on the team with a time of 15:44.
Catherine East Newby
December 31, 2024 @ 6:13 pm
Congratulations
Patricia Morgan Johnston
December 31, 2024 @ 6:33 pm
Congratulations Cole Boone!
Anne Boyd Simmerman
December 31, 2024 @ 6:43 pm
Congratulations!
Annyce Levy
December 31, 2024 @ 7:28 pm
Congratulations to you
Georgia Martin
December 31, 2024 @ 10:42 pm
Congratulations
Pam Selleck
December 31, 2024 @ 11:05 pm
Congratulations on this amazing achievement!