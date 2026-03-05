Bracket and Game Times Set for 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The bracket for the 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, including the sequence of games, has been announced, in coordination with the conference’s broadcast partners at ESPN.

The top four seeds, all receiving double byes, are now locked in for the tournament, which will be held March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. ACC regular-season champion Duke earned the No. 1 seed and opens the tournament in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. ET. No. 4 seed North Carolina will play in the second game of the Thursday evening session at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

Virginia locked up the No. 2 seed and will start its tournament action in the first quarterfinal at noon ET on Thursday. No. 3 seed Miami will follow at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

Single-session and all-session tickets, as well as reserved tickets for the tournament’s opening round, remain on sale at TicketMaster.com and theACC.com.

A limited number of Courtside Club seats for the tournament also are on sale. Each Courtside Club ticket includes access to the Courtside Club, which is steps away from the premium court-level seats. Courtside Club guests will enjoy thoughtfully curated menu selections featuring high-quality regional and local offerings, alongside elevated fan favorites. The club also offers complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks. Mixed drinks also are available for purchase.

2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C. (March 10-14)

Tuesday, March 10 (Session 1)

Game 1 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed, 2 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 (Session 2)

Game 4 – No. 7 seed vs. No. 10/15 winner, Noon

Game 5 – No. 6 seed vs. No. 11/14 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 (Session 3)

Game 6 – No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 7 p.m.

Game 7 – No. 5 seed vs. No. 12/13 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 (Session 4)

Game 8 – No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, Noon

Game 9 – No. 3 Miami vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 (Session 5)

Game 10 – No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8/9 winner 7 p.m.

Game 11 – No. 4 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13 (Session 6)

Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 (Session 7) – Championship Game

Game 14 – 8:30 p.m.

All times Eastern.