Brenda Faye Boothe, age 67 of Radford passed away Friday, July 19, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital – Montgomery in the presence of her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter and at her request to be removed from all life-saving equipment.

Born January 8, 1957 in Tazewell County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Whitt Boothe & Virginia Neal Goodwin Boothe. She was also preceded in death by her son Tony Eugene Boothe, stepmother, Bessie Johnson Boothe, sister, Eloise Oquinn and two brothers Charlie Boothe, Jr. and David Boothe.

She will be missed by her family and friends. Her daughter, Heather Boothe wishes it to be made known that she loves her mom very much.

Brenda is survived by her

Children – Jason Allen (Kasandra) Boothe – Pulaski, Heather Ann Boothe (Charles Finn) – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Karson Mikel Swetnam, Kolby Reece Sheets & fiancée Katrina, Kiley Nikole Boothe

Brother – Donald “Don” Boothe

Sisters – Cora Harrington, Rosa Sheppard, Carolyn “Boo” (John) Baldwin

Many nieces and nephews

Special Friend – John Burnette

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Max Creek Baptist Church, Draper with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, from 5:00 pm until service time at the church. To sign Brenda’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.