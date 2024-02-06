July 13, 1948

February 1, 2024

Brenda Gay (Bea) Claxton, 75, of Elliston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday February 1, 2024. She was born July 13, 1948. She was a lifelong and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Elliston where she served as an usher and a member of the church choir. She will be remembered for her selfless dedication to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Hattie and James Claxton, brother, Ronnie Ford and nephews Bill Ford and Reggie Ford.

Left to mourn are her nieces, Darlene (Rev. Tyrone) Carter of Salem and Kathy Ford and nephew Kenny Ford of Elliston; great nieces and nephews, Dominque Ford, Jennifer Ford Papenfuse, Ty Carter, T’Neece Ford, Stacey Carter, Alica Ford, KJ Ford, Jason Ford, Ron Ford and Maria Ford; special cousin Doug Dow; best friend Geri McGarry Janzef; goddaughters Eliza Janzef and Isabella Janzef; and a host of great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Brenda was a dedicated VA Tech Hokie fan. She retired from Volvo in Dublin, Va. The family would like to express gratitude to all the doctors and nurses at Richfield Living, Salem, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to First Baptist Church, PO Box 568, Elliston, Virginia 24087.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the First Baptist Church in Elliston. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Rev. Vivian Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The Claxton family are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

