Brenda K. Rodgers, 75, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Born in Radford, VA, she had resided in the Kingsport area since 1969. Brenda worked at John Deere Health and had retired from United Health. She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church where she was active with the Anne Sisters group for breast cancer survivors. Brenda will always be remembered by her contagious personality, smile and the laughter she brought to the room and leaving a lasting impression on everyone. She was a true friend, loving mother and a Nanny to all.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Buddy” Rodgers.

Survivors include her son, Charlie Rodgers and wife, Paula; daughter, Cyrena Fletcher and husband, Ray; six grandchildren, Catrina, Cora, Daniel and wife, Cait; Scab, Dillon and wife, Sierra; and Jada; three great-grandchildren, Zamorra, Tymberlee and Knoxton.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the nursing staff on 5400 at Johnson City Medical Center for their loving care and compassion during her sickness.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2:00-4:00pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Aaron Rayburn officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, Attn: Trish Davis, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

