Brenda Lea Taylor, age 65 of Radford passed away Sunday, November 17, 2024 at the NRV Medical Center. Born June 3, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Carlis Lee Lundy and Velva Whitt Branscome. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Campbell.

Brenda is survived by her

Sons – Joshua Travis Taylor – Radford, Bryan Keith Taylor – WV

6 Grandchildren

Sister – Betty (Timothy) Treptow – Blacksburg

Brother – Carlis Lee (Tammy) Lundy, II – Pulaski

Half-brother – Richard Lundy – TN

Several Nieces and Nephews

Her LaQuinta Inn work family

Memorial services for Brenda will be held at a later date. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.