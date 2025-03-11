Bruce L. Hiatt, 84, of Cana, Virginia, passed away on March 8, 2025. He was born on September 3, 1940, in Carroll County, Virginia, on the family orchard established by his great-grandparents. Bruce graduated from Pulaski High School in 1958 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force as an Air Policeman, with assignments in Montana, Canada, California, and Texas. While stationed near the Canadian border in Cut Bank, Montana, he met the love of his life, Connie Bonde Hiatt, and they married during his service. Following his military service, Bruce graduated from Ventura College before returning to Virginia, where he was sworn in as a Virginia State Trooper. He served in Bedford, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties in the late 1960s before transitioning into the insurance industry in the 1970s. He became a claims manager for USF&G and later earned his law degree from LaSalle University of Chicago. In 1979, Bruce, Connie, and their daughter Dana returned to the family orchard in Carroll County, adjacent to the North Carolina border. They took over the apple, cherry, and peach orchard, which Bruce continued to cultivate for decades. His deep connection to agriculture led to a long and distinguished career in farm advocacy and leadership. Bruce was elected to the board of directors of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation in 1981 and as the Vice President in 1988. In 1998, members across Virginia elected him as President, and he served for eight years, leading the state’s largest agricultural organization into the 21st century. Under his leadership, membership grew to a record 148,031 families, and he played a key role in strengthening agricultural policy, financial operations, and public relations efforts. He was instrumental in creating the Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Secretary position, helping secure millions in funding for farmland preservation, and expanding health insurance options for Virginians through Farm Bureau’s acquisition of Employee Benefits Corporation of America (EBCA). His contributions extended beyond Virginia. In 1999, he was elected to the Board of Directors of the American Farm Bureau Federation. He also served on the Board of Directors for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Southwestern Virginia and Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. In 2001, he was named Progressive Farmer Magazine’s “Man of the Year in Virginia Agriculture” for his leadership in supporting farm families. Bruce was a member of Grace Moravian Church and the Kazim Shriners of Roanoke and the Oasis Shriners. He will be remembered as a dedicated and much-loved husband and father and as a leader whose integrity, vision, and lifelong commitment to agriculture have left a lasting impact. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Connie Bonde Hiatt; his devoted daughter, Dana Ann Hiatt (husband Kamron Benfield); and his beloved granddaughter, Anya Hiatt Benfield. He is also survived by his sister, Teresa Hiatt; his niece, Nicky Gordan (husband Bradley Gordon and daughter Nadia Braelyn Gordon); his step-grandson, Jay Benfield (wife Courtney Payne Benfield) and their son, Patterson Benfield. His nephews Cory Odegard (wife Melinda and daughter Jacinda), Mark Odegard (wife Kara and children Carl and Harold), and Eric Odegard (wife Haley and children Ella and Emeilia). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola Weddle Hiatt and Vogel Hiatt, as well as his brother, Larry Hiatt. Larry’s wife, Janice Hiatt, survives him. Family night will be held Friday, March 14, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Willow Hill Moravian Church, 595 Willow Hill Rd., Ararat, VA 24053. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with Military Honors provided by VFW Honor Guard Mount Airy Post #2019 and Pilot Mountain Post #9436. Following the service and burial, lunch will be provided in the church fellowship hall. This will be a time of fellowship with the family, and we warmly invite you to join us.