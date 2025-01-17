Buford Wayne Hagee, 81 of Stuart, Va. was called to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven on Thursday, January 16, 2025. 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought and good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Virgie Hagee, his sister, Mary Jane and Kenneth Frye. His brothers David Hagee, Garland Hagee, Sr. and Clarence Hagee, Jr. His Brothers-in-Law, Kenneth Warden and Allen Walter.

Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of 58 years, Marie Q. Hagee; his daughter Amy Hagee Martin, son-in law; H. Scott Martin; his grandchildren Ryan Cooper Martin and Hannah Marie Martin, his brother; Harold and Audre Hagee, his sisters Martha Warden, Dorcas and Randall Johnson, Lois and Ernie Musser, Ruth Waller, Elizabeth and Steve Henley, and many surviving nieces and nephews.

Buford grew up in Wythe County, he attended Rural Retreat High School and New River Community College. He made his home in Pulaski, Va. and Stuart, Va. He worked at Lynchburg Foundry in Radford, Va., for 38 years. He loved his Lord and Savior and was an active member of his churches and The Lord’s Acre Association.

Buford loved and cherished his family. His hobbies were hunting and fishing. Relaxing in Nature was his passion. His last testimony was: “We have lived a good life, and the Lord has been good to us and He has blessed us”.

Funeral services for Mr. Hagee will be held at 3PM on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Norris Funeral Services (formerly Stevens) at 815 Randolph Avenue, Pulaski Va. Interment will follow at Smith-Lindsey Cemetery in Sylvatus, Va. The family will receive friends from 2-3pm.

The family would like to Thank all of those that have called

And reached out to us and have given their Heartfelt Sympathy.