Calfee CCC to host gala Feb. 24

Community Center to Paint the Town Red on February 24

Annual fundraising gala promises night of fun for a great cause

Fairlawn, Virginia- The Let’s Paint the Town Red gala to benefit the Calfee Community and Cultural Center will take place on February 24, 2024, from 6:00-10:00 pm at Omni Place Event Center in Fairlawn, Virginia. The gala will feature speaker Leon Russell, Calfee School alumnus and chairman of the National Board of Directors for the NAACP; live music by Glen Holmes and Denise Smith of Added Value and dance tunes by our very own Spin Doctor, Mickey Hickman; cocktail hour and buffet dinner by Bella Events Catering; and silent auction and raffle items including a tropical vacation getaway, high-end NRV experiences, trip to Massanutten, Steelers tickets, luxury jewelry, original artwork, a sports kayak, and more.

Individual tickets are available for $65 online at https://calfeeccc.org/gala and include one free drink (21+) or one free raffle ticket, or reserve a table for up to eight people for $1,000. Table will include your name or organization’s logo.

“We’re excited to host this year’s gala,” said Kim Edmonds, Gala Committee Chair. “We hope you’ll join us for a great evening and support our renovation of the historic Calfee Training School.”

Contact: Jill Williams, Co-Executive Director, Calfee Community and Cultural Center, jill@calfeeccc.org, (540) 509-0808

About Calfee Community and Cultural Center: From 1894 to 1966, the Calfee Training School educated African American children in Pulaski, Virginia. Faced with severe underfunding from Jim Crow segregation, the Calfee Training School became a community, helping children and their families reach their full potential. The future Calfee Community & Cultural Center will revitalize the positive aspects of this legacy, by supporting all of Pulaski County’s children, families, and organizations building a stronger future for the region and meeting community needs like childcare, food security, workforce development, after-school programs, natural outdoor spaces, and preservation of local African American history.