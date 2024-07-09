Calfee project gains $700,000 in ARC grant funds

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he is recommending 13 projects for funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), totaling $7.4 million in grants. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year. “These projects represent the innovation and strong entrepreneurial spirit of the Appalachian region,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “ARC plays a pivotal role in empowering our Appalachian communities to address their unique challenges, capitalize on their unique assets and drive positive change throughout the region.” The Town of Pulaski is due to receive $700,000 in grant funds for the Calfee Community and Cultural Center’s expansion and adaptive re-use of the Lena Huckstep Community Kitchen. Established in 1965, the goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic parity reflective of the nation’s overall economic growth. The Virginia ARC region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia. ARC grants are aimed at supporting the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities, all while preserving their character. “As we grow Virginia’s economy, we must ensure that Appalachian regions, communities and residents are not left behind,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “By investing in targeted, community-identified projects, we are offering support where localities need it most and building a stronger, more resilient Appalachia.” “ARC funding plays a pivotal role in transforming underserved Appalachian communities in a way that preserves the unique history, ambiance and assets of the region,” said Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Director Bryan Horn. “The flexibility of the ARC program allows us to offer targeted assistance to fill funding gaps and empower Virginia’s unique Appalachian communities.” The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works with localities and stakeholders in the region to develop strategic projects, which are evaluated by DHCD and the Governor, to be recommended to the federal commission for approval.