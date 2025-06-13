Calvin Lee Crosier
Calvin Lee Crosier, age 60 of Dublin passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025 at his sister’s home in Dublin surrounded by his family. Born May 14, 1965, he was the son of Donald Gene Crosier and the late Alice Carner Crosier. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents.
Calvin loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He was a 1983 graduate of Pulaski County High School.
He is survived by his
Father – Donald Gene Crosier – Dublin
Daughter – Sirena (Josh) Wright – Pulaski
Grandsons – David, Parker
Brothers – Doug (Rhonda) Carner – Pulaski, Paul (Mitzi) Crosier – Fairlawn
Sisters – Teresa (Greg) Merix – Dublin, Pam Crosier – Dublin
Numerous nieces, nephews and great nephews
Calvin will be laid to rest privately at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.