Calvin Lee Crosier, age 60 of Dublin passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025 at his sister’s home in Dublin surrounded by his family. Born May 14, 1965, he was the son of Donald Gene Crosier and the late Alice Carner Crosier. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents.

Calvin loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He was a 1983 graduate of Pulaski County High School.

He is survived by his

Father – Donald Gene Crosier – Dublin

Daughter – Sirena (Josh) Wright – Pulaski

Grandsons – David, Parker

Brothers – Doug (Rhonda) Carner – Pulaski, Paul (Mitzi) Crosier – Fairlawn

Sisters – Teresa (Greg) Merix – Dublin, Pam Crosier – Dublin

Numerous nieces, nephews and great nephews

Calvin will be laid to rest privately at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.