Carl Clinton Anderson Jr., 76, of Bland, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2024, at his residence. He was born on February 11, 1948, in Pulaski, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Birdie Anderson, his father Carl Clinton Anderson Sr, and his mother Fayetta Reese Anderson.

A proud veteran, Carl served in the United States Marine Corps for 22 years, demonstrating his dedication and commitment to his freedom and his country. Carl displayed his courage and commitment while serving in the Vietnam War.

Carl is survived by his sons, Scott L Anderson (wife Jeannie) of Bland, and Carl Brent Anderson (wife Kristi) of Draper. He was a loving and doting grandfather to Matthew, Emma Grace, Nora Rose, and Owen William Anderson. His beloved dogs, Dolly and Precious, brought him great joy.

Carl is also survived by his brothers Bobby and Johnny Anderson of Dublin, and his sisters Jewell Cox and Kathy Basham of Radford.

The visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel (formerly Stevens Funeral Home) on Friday, June 14, 2024, starting at 10:00, with funeral services beginning at 11:30, officiated by Tom Underwood. Committal services will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Full Military Rights, honoring Carl’s dedicated service.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel, located at 815 Randolph Street, Pulaski, Virginia, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com and floral condolences may be sent by visiting www,pulaskiflowers.com

Carl will be remembered for his service to his country, his love for his family, and his cherished memories with his grandchildren and pets. May he rest in peace.