Carl E. Hanks, Sr.
Carl E. Hanks, Sr., age 90 of Pulaski, died Thursday September 5, 2024 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fairlawn. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700
Barry Cox
September 5, 2024 @ 7:24 pm
So very sorry for the passing of Carl, we have fond memories of him at the YMCA, Pulaski Baseball games and at high school events. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.