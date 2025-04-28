Carol Ann Clark King, age 81 of Dublin, passed away Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born October 22, 1943 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Dock Washington Clark & Thirza Clyde Eller Clark. She was also preceded in death by her husband Richard Lewis King, brother & sister-in-law Roger (Peggy) Clark and sister Barbara Swecker.

She is survived by her

Daughter – Janie King Sirt – Dublin

Former Son-in-law – Roger L. Sirt

Grandson – Dakota L. Sirt – Dublin

Sister – Dorothy Clark (Sheffey) Waller – Pulaski

Very Special Niece – Norma (Alan) Anderson – Dublin

Many nieces, nephews and cousins

Special Friend – Her beloved animals

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jeff Martin officiating. Interment will follow at the Old Dublin Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Carol’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.