Carolyn “Dianne” Chaffin Ratcliffe, 75, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on

October 31, 2024, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Dianne was born July 7, 1949, in Pulaski, Va., to the late Charles and Tiny Chaffin. She lived in Pulaski until moving to Danville, Va., in 1978, then to Charlottesville in 1982. Dianne is survived by her three children, Wendy Peery (and husband Paul), Amy Woolley and Jonathan Scott Ratcliffe, all of

Charlottesville, along with ex-husband Jerry Ratcliffe. Also, five grandchildren, Emily Peery and Brock Peery (Savanna), Adeline Woolley, Mason Woolley and Devon Woolley, all of Charlottesville.

She is also survived by a brother, Charles “Chuck” Chaffin, Jr., of Pulaski, and a sister, Kelly Chaffin Stovall of Roanoke. Also, several nieces and nephews, Joshua

Stovall (Courtney), Samantha DeLieto and Rebekah O’Hare (Patrick), all of Roanoke; and Erin Patton Cummings (Corey) and Bret Patton (Melissa) of Ruckersville and Kyle Patton (Ashley) of London, England. Also, sisters-in-law Susan Ratcliffe Patton and Pamela Ratcliffe. Dianne had a strong Christian faith. She worked 37 years (1985-2022) for Rick and Diana Beyer at R.L. Beyer Construction of Charlottesville. She cherished the memories of growing up in the Pulaski area with her grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins, who she loved dearly.

Above all else, she loved her children and grandchildren immensely. They were her world. Despite being raised a Hokie, she loved University of Virginia sports and would proudly sing The Good Old Song with her family on many occasions. A special thank you to the nurses and chaplains and staff at Hospice House on Park Street in Charlottesville for their loving care over the last months of her life. She loved each of you dearly and she was well taken care of.

A graveside viewing and service will be held at Highland Memory Garden, 5555 Lee Highway, Dublin, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. The casket will be open for viewing 30 minutes prior to the service (11:30 a.m. to noon). The service begins at noon. If you would like to contribute to Dianne’s memorial fund, cards and donations can be sent to the family at 2985 Laurel Cove Rd., Charlottesville, Va., 22911. There will also be a celebration of life at a later date in Charlottesville for those who are unable to attend the graveside service.

