Carolyn Sue Lefler Whitsell, age 72, of Bowling Green, VA. passed away on August 22, 2024 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg. Carolyn was born on April 14, 1952 in Pulaski to late, Marvin Stuart Lefler and Mabel Halsey Lefler in Pulaski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters.

Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, who dedicated her life to caring for everyone. She had a passion for crafting

and was always creating beautiful pieces with love and care for her loved ones. She

enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and cherished

every moment spent with them.

She is survived by her three loving daughters and their spouses, Lisa Hustwayte (Mike), Dawn Wright (Troy), and Crystal Carter (Bryce). She was an adoring “Granny” to Rachael (Brett), Ryan (Kelsie), Scott (Leah), Mya, and Brandon, along with 2 great grandsons, Colton and Mason. Carol also leaves behind her loving partner, Raymond.

Funeral services will be held privately at Seagle Funeral Home. She will then be laid to rest in her family lot in Thornspring Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com