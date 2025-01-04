Carrie Ann Davis Woodie, age 49 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1975, in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Ethel Rosalie Ingo Davis and the late James Golden Davis.

She may be remembered as a friendly face, while on her job at Bojangles Restaurant in Dublin. Her happiest achievement in life was being a great mother for her children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Mary Rose Woodie.

She is survived by a son: Robert Edward Woodie of Pulaski: two daughters; Oceana Letha Woodie of Pulaski, and Ariel Nicole Woodie of Pulaski: a brother; James Golden Davis of Maryland: a sister; Sarah Elizabeth (David) Abel of Maryland, and a grandchild: Malakai Finley of Pulaski.

Per family request, all services will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700