December 18, 2023 – November 17, 2024

Carson Jay Williams of Christiansburg passed away Sunday, November 17, 2024 at his home with his loving family. Born December 18, 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia, he was the son of Cameron Jay Williams & Brittany Nichole Williams.

Carson is survived by his

Parents – Cameron Jay & Brittany Nichole Underwood Williams

Maternal Grandparents – Rebecca Underwood, Jason & Jenni Underwood

Paternal Grandparents – Carl & Tracy Williams

Loving Aunts & Uncles – Jessica, Justin, Adrianna, Katherine, Tyler, Kimberly, Zachary and Ashley

Memorial services for Carson will be held 6:00 PM – Friday, November 22, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home. To sign Carson’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Williams Family.