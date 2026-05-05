Carter, Cougars Pound the Patriots

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski County Cougars traveled to Roanoke Tuesday to take on the Patrick Henry Patriots, and behind the hitting and pitching of Seth Carter, defeated them 9-3.

Carter pitched five innings, allowed two runs, only one earned, four hits, and struck out eight. He then helped himself with his bat, hitting a home run, had three RBI, and scored two runs.

The Cougars had a big second inning, scoring five times to take a 6-1 lead that they never surrendered. Ty Stacy had three hits and had an RBI. Kaleb Sartin scored two runs and had an RBI. All nine starters for the Cougars had a hit.

Patrick Henry was led by Michael Proctor with one hit, one RBI, and one run scored. Starting pitcher Andrew Lamm took the loss. He pitched six innings, allowing nine runs with five of them earned. He also hit three Cougar batters and surrendered twelve hits.

Cougar head coach Greg Allen said, “(Seth) Carter pitched and hit well, and he was just fantastic today. We were much better defensively today, and we minimized the walks.”

Pulaski County (7-7) will be home on Wednesday versus Floyd County, and at home on Friday against Graham. Both games are scheduled for 5 pm.

PC – 1 5 1 0 1 1 0- 9 runs – 12 hits- 1 error

PH- 1 0 1 0 0 1 0- 3 runs – 4 hits – 1 error

PC – WP- Carter

PH – LP – Lamm