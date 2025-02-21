In Loving Memory of Casey James Piscura

September 10, 1985 – February 2, 2025

Casey James Piscura passed away on February 2, 2025, in Carbondale, Colorado. Born on September 10, 1985, in Pulaski, Virginia, Casey grew up in Draper, VA, where he spent much of his childhood enjoying the beauty of Claytor Lake.

A gifted athlete, Casey excelled in every sport he pursued. He played soccer, basketball, baseball, and golf and was an exceptional snow skier, water skier, wakeboarder, surfer, and wing foiler. Soccer was his greatest passion—he played on traveling teams and earned a spot on the Olympic Development Team.

Casey’s love for life was as vibrant as his interests. He had a fascination with unique cars, including a grass-green VW Beetle equipped with an intercom system that he and his brother Luis used to entertain strangers at stoplights.

After graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in Turf Grass Science, Casey moved to Eagle, Colorado, where he worked on golf courses. His adventurous spirit led him to become a raft guide in Fayetteville, WV, Colorado and the Grand Canyon as well as a ski instructor at Snowmass.

A pivotal chapter in Casey’s life began when he met Jason Sewell and moved to Sunfire Ranch in Carbondale. Given the chance to live and farm on the ranch, Casey discovered his true calling. He poured his heart and soul into sustainable farming, founding Wild Mountain Seeds and the nonprofit Seed Peace. His work aimed to feed communities, educate aspiring farmers, and promote a fair living for those in agriculture. Casey’s innovative seed breeding produced climate-resilient, delicious crops, and his influence in the sustainable food movement reached far beyond Colorado, drawing interns from around the world.

Casey was also a talented musician with a passion for collecting instruments. He fostered a love for music among his nieces and nephews by gifting them instruments and encouraging their creativity.

Known for his infectious humor and magnetic storytelling, Casey could make anyone laugh until they cried. He cherished his friends, many of whom were like family, and found joy in being a thoughtful son, brother, and uncle. Though he rarely gave gifts for holidays, his spontaneous surprises at unexpected times were cherished by all who knew him.

Casey is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Dolores Floyd, and his paternal grandmother, Shirley Piscura. He is survived by his loving parents, Bob and Debbie Piscura of Draper, VA; his brother and sister, Luis (Stephanie) Piscura and Gina (Brandon) Piscura-Herndon; his beloved nieces and nephews Ariana, Macy, Leona, James Brodie, and Miles; and countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Casey’s legacy of laughter, compassion, and dedication to bettering the world through sustainable farming will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wild Mountain Seeds to help Casey’s legacy continue. A funeral is not planned, but a celebration of life will happen later in the year.