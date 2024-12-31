On Friday, December the 27th Cassandra Anderson Cox went to be with the Lord. Cassandra was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and wife. She enjoyed her time playing the piano, working on the farm, canning and cooking, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marion Anderson.

Survived by:

Father, Don Anderson

Brother, Parris Anderson

Husband, Mike Cox

Children, Matthew Cox (Amber Cox) and Sarah Cox Alderman (Chris Alderman)

Grandchildren, Blake Alderman, Katie Alderman, Hailey Cox, Shay Alderman, Korah Alderman, & Lynn Cox

Special dog, Barney

& many friends she considered family

Cassandra strived to live her life inspiring others by being a servant of the Lord. Through all of her trials and tribulations she continued to care for her family and those around her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Stella’s Wish Foundation which grants wishes to adults with stage 4 cancer.

The family will see guests Saturday, January 4th from 12:30-2PM at Riverview Church of God (2703 Wysor Hwy Draper, VA 24324) with a Celebration of Life service to follow.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is serving the family.