Cassandra Anderson Cox
On Friday, December the 27th Cassandra Anderson Cox went to be with the Lord. Cassandra was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and wife. She enjoyed her time playing the piano, working on the farm, canning and cooking, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marion Anderson.
Survived by:
Father, Don Anderson
Brother, Parris Anderson
Husband, Mike Cox
Children, Matthew Cox (Amber Cox) and Sarah Cox Alderman (Chris Alderman)
Grandchildren, Blake Alderman, Katie Alderman, Hailey Cox, Shay Alderman, Korah Alderman, & Lynn Cox
Special dog, Barney
& many friends she considered family
Cassandra strived to live her life inspiring others by being a servant of the Lord. Through all of her trials and tribulations she continued to care for her family and those around her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Stella’s Wish Foundation which grants wishes to adults with stage 4 cancer.
The family will see guests Saturday, January 4th from 12:30-2PM at Riverview Church of God (2703 Wysor Hwy Draper, VA 24324) with a Celebration of Life service to follow.
Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is serving the family.
Kathy Baldwin Bishop
December 31, 2024 @ 8:32 pm
Loving thoughts and prayers for your families. She was a wonderful lady.💖🙏🙏🙏
Jane Farmer
December 31, 2024 @ 9:46 pm
I’m so sorry to hear this.
Pam M Hall
December 31, 2024 @ 9:49 pm
Many prayers to Cassandra’s family. We’ve lost a sweet soul and wonderful teacher. 🙏🙏
Phyllis Hetherington
December 31, 2024 @ 9:55 pm
Prayers for the family
Rhonda Hawkins Quesenberry
December 31, 2024 @ 9:55 pm
💕🙏💕 so sorry to here this.
David Knapp
December 31, 2024 @ 9:55 pm
So sorry pray for family
Linda W Linkous
December 31, 2024 @ 9:57 pm
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers.
Felicia Jones McMillan
December 31, 2024 @ 10:08 pm
I’m so sorry to hear about this. I’ll be praying for her family
Amanda Krunsberg
December 31, 2024 @ 10:09 pm
I am so sorry to hear this. She was such a sweet kind person and a wonderful teacher.
Carol Johnston
December 31, 2024 @ 10:17 pm
Prayers for her family
Donna Surber
December 31, 2024 @ 10:27 pm
I’m so sorry..such a great person
Pam Selleck
December 31, 2024 @ 11:03 pm
Such a sweet person. Lifting her family in prayer.
Tricia Frazier
December 31, 2024 @ 11:25 pm
I am so sorry to hear this. She was a talented piano player and a wonderful person. Prayers for Mike and family.
Gina Sacconi
December 31, 2024 @ 11:35 pm
I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs to the family.
Susan Alderman
December 31, 2024 @ 11:39 pm
Lifting the family in prayer. Cassandra was a beautiful soul.
Vicky Wooten
January 1, 2025 @ 1:02 am
What a sweet soul
I’m so sorry
Billie Stephens
January 1, 2025 @ 1:05 am
What a kind soul she was…. 💔
Thoughts and prayers to family and friends
Connie Morris Peterson
January 1, 2025 @ 1:32 am
Cassandra was an amazing person. Many prayers for her family and friends🙏🙏
Tammy Melton Farmer
January 1, 2025 @ 2:16 am
Prayers for family and friends