  Cavaliers outlast Cougars

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County, playing their second game in three nights, played much better at Carroll County Friday, but came up short as they lost to the Cavaliers, 64-57.

The game was all tied up at 53 with three minutes left and the Cougars were in possession of the ball when they committed a big turnover. Carroll County would score to put them up, 55-53.

The Cougars then would miss a shot and Carroll would this time get a big three – pointer from senior Ethan Richardson.

Pulaski County, in their last ten possessions of the game missed, five shots, committed three turnovers and made two buckets.

Carroll County (1-0) would then hit six of eight foul shots to salt the game away.

They placed four players in double figures. They were paced by Richardson with 15 points. Isaiah Easter had 14, Brayden Smoot 13 and Bryce Smoot added 11. All four of those players are seniors.

The Cougars (0-2) got a game-high 17 points from Justice Hash. He was the only Cougar to score in double digits. Braxton Merchant had nine, Tootie O’Dell eight, Chandler Hollins seven and Will O’Neal chipped in with six points.

Cougar head coach Anthony Akers said, “We played better tonight but this was a tough one to lose. I’m proud of the guys’ effort, but if we would have made just a quarter more of our shots we would have won this game.” He then added, “I respect the Carroll County coaches and their players. We didn’t handle the last three minutes of the game tonight.”

It was close for most of the game. The Cavaliers jumped out to an 11-3 lead, but the Cougars would close that gap to five at the end of the first quarter, 19-14.

Carroll County would go into halftime up, 29-28 and 49-43 after the third quarter.

The Cougars’ biggest lead of the game was three in the fourth quarter.

PC – 14 14 15 14 – 57

CC – 19 10 20 15- 64

Scoring: Pulaski Co. – Hash 17, Hollins 7, Merchant 9, O’Neal 6, O’Dell 8, Lawrence 6, Sweet 2, Harlow 2. Carroll Co. – Bray. Smoot 13, Richardson 15, Easter 14, Bry. Smoot 11, Reece 8, Puckett 2, Burnette 1

3-Pt. Goals: Pulaski Co. – 12, Carroll Co. 4

Total FG’s: Pulaski Co. – 20, Carroll Co. – 23

FT’s: Pulaski Co. – 5 -11, Carroll Co. – 14-22

Total Fouls: Pulaski Co. – 21, Carroll Co. – 14

Fouled Out: None

Technicals: None

JV – Pulaski Co. 61, Carroll Co. 48