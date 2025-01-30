September 1, 1946

January 29, 2025

Charles “Dotdaw” Ray Bell, 78, of Dublin, passed away on January 29, 2025. He retired from the U.S. Army and Brad Reagan where he was a supervisor. Charlie was a dedicated member of the Dublin Moose Lodge and American Legion 58. He attended Harbor of Hope Church in Christiansburg. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Alexander Sr. and Louise Moles Bell; and his siblings, Frank A. Bell, Jr., Clarence Bell, Susie Bell Peters, James Bell, Raymond Bell, Bonnie Swatson and Regina Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Betty Jean Bell; children and their spouses, Jenny Dickerson (Jay), Michele Nester (Chuck) and Brad Simpkins (Alexandra); grandchildren, Jessica Gregory (Todd), Bronson Underwood (Breanna), Sarena Morton (Christian), Christopher Stowers, Noah Simpkins and Jaydin Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Tavin, Aurelia, Berkley and Brielle; sister, Pat Sittler; brother, Wayne Bell; lifelong best friend, Johnny Cole; and many other nieces, nephews and special friends.

Charlie was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, racing or just hanging out. His free time was spent with his family or watching old westerns or college football.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Craig Reed officiating. A graveside service with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

The Bell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com