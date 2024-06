Charles E. Allen, Jr. passed away on June 15, 2024. Charles E. Allen, Jr. passed away on June 15, 2024.

The funeral service will be held on June 29, 2024, at Randolph Ave. Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va.

We invite you to pay your respects during the viewing of the body, which will begin at 10:00 A.M.

The Church Service, a time to celebrate Charles’ life, will commence at 11:00 A.M.