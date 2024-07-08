Charles Garner Baldwin, age 84 of Dublin passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital in Blacksburg. Born June 2, 1940 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late Jesse & Amelia Austin Baldwin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Stanley, Frank and Jesse Baldwin and sister Linda Carr.

Charles is survived by his

Children – Charles Baldwin, Jr., Charlotte Stevens, Sharmese Farar, Walter Baldwin, Douglas Baldwin, Jesse Lee Baldwin, David Thomas Baldwin, Michael Anthony Baldwin, Yanna Elizabeth Baldwin Brown

Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Siblings – Beverly Ann Budd, Ethel (Percy) Holmes, Iris Hayden, Walter Baldwin, Howard (Patty) Baldwin, Booker T. (Pam) Baldwin

Per his request, there will be no formal funeral services.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.